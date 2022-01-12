AVON PARK — During the December meeting of South Florida State College’s (SFSC) District Board of Trustees, 18 students studying for careers in the health sciences at SFSC received approximately $26,594 in scholarships.
Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarships were awarded to SFSC students in nursing, dental education and radiography programs. The students may use the scholarships for tuition, textbooks, lab fees, and childcare.
Students receiving the scholarships are studying within three health science disciplines:
Nursing: Ebony Gammage, Michaelyn Grantham, Heather Hardisty, Christen Pyles, Marisela Ramos, Brenna Wells, Lyndsee Williams, Maria Gonzalez, Lillian Salazar, and Marilyn Ceballos.
Dental Education: Kaycee Cooper, Alejandra Sandoval-Ibarra, Hayla Krayem, and Jennifer Lopez.
Radiography: Jeremy Ray, Hailea Seyer, Leroy Small, and Ashlyn Smeal.
The scholarships are the result of a partnership between the Florida College System (FCS) Foundation and Florida Blue. The Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship was created to sustain a source of funding for student scholarships at Florida colleges to meet the growing need for skilled nurses and allied health professionals who serve the state’s diverse population. The SFSC Foundation, Inc. provided a 50% match of the original award from the FCS Foundation and Florida Blue, as the funds must be matched dollar for dollar by private donors at the local level.
“Students participating in intensive healthcare programs are often unable to take on work outside of their studies,” said Jamie Bateman, SFSC’s executive director of institutional advancement. “Because of its commitment to education and statewide healthcare needs, Florida Blue has provided scholarships to aid these students in completing their programs and alleviating financial stress. These students will soon begin careers in nursing, dental care, and radiography – all fields that are critical in keeping our community safe and healthy.”
The FCS Foundation, based in Tallahassee, is a nonprofit organization that solicits gifts and donations from corporations and individuals for distribution to Florida’s 28 community and state colleges. SFSC has received scholarships for health sciences students since 2006. Florida Blue, previously known as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, provides individual and group health insurance to millions of Floridians.