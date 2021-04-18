I would like to thank and applaud the entire team at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on their outstanding community and customer service. During the pandemic, the staff worked very hard to continue offering high quality, professional performances for our residents and winter visitors. Even though some artists and shows canceled, South Florida State College was able to present a wonderful season with shows like Abba Mania, Women of Ireland, and Canadian Brass. There was comedy, jazz, country music, rock tributes and even a dog show this season — truly something for everyone.
The staff made sure the audience felt very safe at the venue due to all the health and safety precautions that were added this season. From the social distanced seats to the new sanitizing equipment, it was a thorough and thoughtful plan. A big thank you to the volunteers and staff for wearing face masks and keeping our safety in mind.
The South Florida State College Performing Arts Program is a huge asset for our community and businesses. Imagine what it would be like for this area if SFSC no longer brought entertainers like Bill Engvall or the Florida Orchestra to our community. School groups would no longer be able to see live theater, local restaurants and hotels would see a reduction in customers and our quality of life in the Sebring area would certainly be downgraded without all these great performances.
Here's to South Florida State College and the staff of the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts for their commitment to the arts, to this community and to the economic health of Highlands County. I am looking forward to the 2021-2022 season.
Christy Crews
Avon Park