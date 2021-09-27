AVON PARK — Journey back through time and recapture the wonderful way that children play with their toys at the “Florida Girls and Boys and Their Toys” exhibition from Oct. 6 through Dec. 13 at South Florida State College’s (SFSC) Museum of Florida Art and Culture (MOFAC).
This traveling exhibit from the Museum of Florida History features 30 vintage photos of children and their toys from the 1890s to 1971. A collection of work by Sebring artist Mary Seigfreid titled, “Textured Constructions,” includes children’s vintage playthings.
The variety of toys highlighted in the exhibit include a rare Bing Pygmyphone, antique dolls, a 1940s handmade rocking horse, and an assortment of games. Photos include a Sebring boy with a pull dog toy from the 1920s, Jessie Ruth Stokes of Arcadia and her sailor boy doll, and Auburndale children in their Sears, Roebuck and Co. Western gear circa the 1930s.
“The oldest toy is a stuffed bear that dates back to 1871,” said Cindy Garren, director of cultural programs at SFSC. “The exhibit will definitely bring back fond memories of our favorite toys.”
MOFAC is open Wednesday through Friday from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Admission is free. Face masks are expected, but not required. The museum is on the Highlands Campus at 600 W. College Drive in Avon Park.
Kelly’s Bistro on the Bay, the campus cafeteria, serves breakfast and lunch.
“We invite kids at heart to visit the SFSC Highlands Campus for lunch and then tour MOFAC,” Garren said.
Volunteers are also needed to serve as docents. No experience is necessary. To volunteer or for more information about the exhibition, contact Dale McDaniel, MOFAC manager, at 863-784-7240.