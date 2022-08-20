Editor’s note: For decades, local residents have referred to South Florida State College as “Harvard on the Highway.” This is the second in a series of articles that take a deeper look at what makes this higher education institution one of the nation’s best.
AVON PARK — With the teacher shortage hitting so many public institutions, officials at South Florida State College consider themselves lucky not to suffer that problem.
According to the college’s job listings, SFSC only needs — for now — a temporary instructor in English and a dental hygiene instructor. Other than that, the teaching positions are full.
That’s not the case at local public schools, which is something the faculty there are trying to help solve.
There are openings right now for 24 teachers in elementary schools and 19 in middle schools, said Dr. Maday Leon, lead instructor in Elementary Education at SFSC.
Since 2014, the Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (BCEE) program provides both the reading and English as a second language teaching endorsement, SFSC has graduated seven groups, Leon said: 71 total.
Right now, the college has two groups of BCEE students: 15 graduating in the spring and 14 students starting now to graduate in 2024.
It’s difficult getting students into the program, Leon said.
“The motivation is not there,” Leon said, citing the regular reports of gun violence in schools and relatively low salary, which usually results in parents discouraging their children from training in education.
Still, highly-motivated students have signed on for the program, Leon said. She and fellow instructors are working to facilitate classes for students’ schedules, with both day and night programs, with classes two or three nights per week.
The program also has good retention, Leon said, with only one or two leaving the program in any given semester, versus other professional programs which may have higher percentages. In addition, Leon said, many students transfer to SFSC because it’s more affordable.
Dr. Michele Heston, interim vice president for Academic Affairs and Student Services, said that is, in part, thanks to the college’s mission statement, placing belief in the worth of each student and, through educational programs and services, developing their potential and creating brighter futures.
That mission has kept her motivated, Heston said, having taught nursing at SFSC since 1985, first as an adjunct and later as a full-time instructor.
Heston also attended South Florida Junior College from 1977-1979, and said the goal of the school has always been to train people to better the community as a whole.
“It’s about changing the lives of our students and the community,” Heston said, using the nursing program as an example. “How many hands are out there caring for our community because of our work?”
During the pandemic, when teaching should have been more difficult, Heston said SFSC staff embraced remote learning, which also provided faculty with more flexible office hours and enabled virtual simulations for health training.
To help bring in more teachers, Leon said SFSC is starting the teacher academy at the high school level, with dual-enrollment classes and pre-education courses and training in technology and diversity.
It’s a requirement now by the Florida Department of Education to have the ESOL element, Leon said, because the number of people for whom English is a second language is expected to increase tremendously in the next 25-30 years.
Mental health is also an element included in the training, so teachers can help identify and direct students to get help from a mental health professional, thus reducing incidents of suicide and gun violence.
Most of all, when new teachers send back surveys of what has worked best and what they want to see emphasized in training, time management and classroom management top the list.
Time management, in this instance, refers to making classes more flexible to working students. Classroom management refers to redirecting students to stay focused on topic and on task.
Leon said teachers in training get a chance to learn this in a combination of classroom study and in-field internship, learning how to redirect students in a classroom alongside a full-time teacher.
“It’s important that first year teachers have the support of their administrators and mentors,” Leon said, noting that that help and guidance will ensure that each new teacher grows into a strong educator. “What do we have in this country if we don’t have strong educators?”