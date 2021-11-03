AVON PARK – Of the 22 students who recently graduated from South Florida State College’s (SFSC) Practical Nursing (PN) program, 100% passed the required national licensure examination, the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN).
“To practice nursing within the United States (and in many other countries), one has to secure a nursing license,” said Mary von Merveldt, director of nursing education at SFSC. “In Florida, this requires graduation from an approved program, passing background screenings, and successful completion of the national licensure exam. Practical nursing licenses are issued by a graduate’s state of residence and are valid for practice within this state. However, Florida is part of the National Licensure Compact (NLC), so graduates meeting the requirements for multistate license can practice in many states with the Florida multistate license. Currently, 38 states participate.”
The NCLEX-PN measures knowledge and expertise of the essential skills required to safely enter the field of practical nursing. It is a five-hour exam that consists of between 85 and 205 questions and covers five categories: a safe and effective care environment; safety and infection control; knowledge of expected stages of growth and development and prevention and/or early detection of health problems; care in promoting and supporting emotional, mental, and social well-being of clients; and comfort to clients and assistance in the performance of activities of daily living. The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) develops and administers the NCLEX.
“High NCLEX-PN pass rates speak to the quality and high standards of SFSC’s practical nursing program,” von Merveldt said. “Exceptional, caring instructors and dedicated students make a commitment to excellence in nursing education and practice. Graduates improve their career outlook and better the future health of our community through their actions.”
According to von Merveldt, “Historically, employment of all SFSC nursing graduates has consistently neared 100%. From speaking with our students, we know that most are readily offered employment. Some have even secured employment prior to graduation, pending practical nursing licensure.”
SFSC’s Practical Nursing Career Certificate is an 11-month, full-time day program. Other Nursing programs offered through SFSC are: the two-year, full-time day Generic Nursing (RN) Associate in Science (A.S.); the two-year evening and weekend Generic Nursing (RN) Associate in Science (A.S.); the 13-month, full-time, day Transition Nursing (LPN to RN) Associate in Science (A.S.); and the online Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN). For more information about any of SFSC’s Nursing programs, visit southflorida.edu or email healthsciences@southflorida.edu.