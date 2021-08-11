SFSC Radiologic Technologists graduate

AVON PARK — On Thursday, July 22, South Florida State College (SFSC) honored nine of its graduates in a traditional pinning ceremony on the College’s Highlands Campus in Avon Park. The graduates have earned their Associate in Science (A.S.) in Radiography.
The graduates honored were Alexandra Blackman (class president), Lydia Bolin, Sabrina Deery, Abigail Doucet, Ramon Mora II, Amber Morales, Niki Rast, Janessa Tamayo, and Brittanie West.
The guest speaker was Etienne Doucet, student life pastor at Grace Bible Church in Sebring. In addressing the graduates, he said, “My challenge for you as you enter the field is this: I pray that you treat every patient with the same zeal, energy, and passion that you do now. That you never view this as just a job that you have to do to pay bills. But you see patients as what they are and as people. That every interaction you have, although it may feel mundane to you, could be life changing for them.
We don’t always have control over how people feel or how they treat us, but we can always control how well we love them and lead them through these moments. I challenge you to be people of passion and integrity, although everyone else around you may not be. This is just the beginning of a life where you’ll grow your careers and education in everything you do going forward.”
Upon completing SFSC’s two-year A.S. degree in Radiography, graduates can work as certified radiologic technologists by passing the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) national examination. Radiologic technologists work in hospitals and clinics performing diagnostic imaging examinations, such as X-rays.
For information about SFSC’s Radiography program, visit southflorida.edu or contact healthsciences@southflorida.edu.