AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panther Baseball team split a double header on Friday against the ASA College Miami Silver Storm, winning the first game 8-3 and falling short in the second game 6-4.
In the first game, the Panthers rallied back after falling behind in the third inning 3-0.
After two relatively offensively quiet innings, though South Florida State College threatened in the bottom of the second with one out and runners on first and third. A standard second to short to first (4-6-3) double play ended the Panthers opportunity to take an early lead as both teams headed into the third in a scoreless tie.
Panther starting pitcher Brady Markham, after cruising through the first two innings, walked a leadoff batter in the third and hit the next batter. Despite allowing the first two batters on, Markham nearly worked himself out of the inning unscathed as he induced a groundout and struck out the next batter.
Markham did not quite get out unmarked as the next batter crushed a three-run homer over right field fence to put the Silver Storm up 3-0.
The Panthers scored once in the bottom of the third, leaving a potential big inning on the bases. After loading the bases courtesy of two walks that sandwiched a single by Jadiel Martinez, a force out at home left the bases loaded with two outs. A walk to Hunter Wilder brought in one run with the bases loaded before a harmless fly ball into right field ended the Panther threat and left them trailing after three, 3-1.
South Florida State College added two runs in the bottom of the fourth, mixing in key hits and small ball, Bryce Bitting started off the inning with a double into deep right center. Followed by a walk to Reid Lisle.
Bitting and Lisle advanced to third and second respectively on a sacrifice bunt by Tate Hansen to put two runners in scoring position with one out. Both scored on a single by Nico Saladino into right field to tie the game at 3 after four innings.
The Panthers took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning with a five-run outburst that started with one out. Wilder doubled into right center and scored on a two run homer by Leeandro Alfonzo to put the Panthers up 5-3.
Walks to Bitting and Lisle, both advancing on a ground ball by Hansen, then both scoring on a two-out double by Saladino into left centerfield to make the score 7-3. Saladino then scored on a single by Martinez to put the Panthers up 8-3 after five innings.
Quinten Lindsey, who came in the fourth inning in relief, kept the Silver Storm scoreless through the sixth inning and Jack Keeler came in the seventh inning to pitch a scoreless inning to preserve the 8-3 first game win for the Panthers.
The Panthers lost the second game 6-4.
South Florida State College will begin Suncoast Conference play today with a three-game set against the State College of Florida. Today will be in Bradenton, Wednesday at Panther Field.