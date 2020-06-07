AVON PARK — Each year, the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the Florida College System Activities Association (FLCSAA) honor student-athletes for their academic excellence. Among those recognized this academic year were South Florida State College (SFSC) student-athletes who participated in cross country, volleyball, softball and baseball.
“I’m very proud of the Panther student-athletes who achieved these marks, and grateful to our outstanding faculty and staff and all those who support the academic process here at SFSC,” said Rick Hitt, athletic director and head baseball coach. “This has been a challenging year for everyone, and we are greatly appreciative for the measures that have been taken to help ensure academic accountability at our institution. Obviously, a great deal of time was put into this by the student-athletes and all who support them.”
The NJCAA names student-athletes to its Academic All-American team. First team members have achieved a 4.0 GPA, and second team members must earn a GPA between 3.8 and 3.99. The 11 Panther student-athletes who were named to the first team are: Kelsey Herring, volleyball; Karla Rodriguez, volleyball; Danielle Boyd, softball; Taylor Currie, softball; Hannah Eden, softball; Baileigh Ehrlich, softball; Corrin Flajole, softball; Baylee Haggard, softball; Janea Mobley, softball; Leeandro Alfonzo, baseball; Myles Caba, baseball; and Tate Hansen, baseball.
The student-athlete named to the second team is Panther baseball player, Egdar Castillo.
The FLCSAA names student-athletes who achieve a GPA of 3.3 or higher to its Academic All-State team, and those who have achieved a 3.0 GPA or higher to its All-Conference team.
The 26 Panther student-athletes named to FLCSAA’s All-State team are: Jessica Hayes, cross country; Abbigail Liddle, cross country; Kelsey Herring, volleyball; Meghan Oliver, volleyball; Karla Rodriguez, volleyball; Danielle Boyd, softball; Gracyn Cunningham, softball; Taylor Currie, softball; Hannah Eden, softball; Baileigh Ehrlich, softball; Corrin Flajole, softball; Baylee Haggard, softball; Payton Pilon, softball; Angela Shope, softball; Keily Ulatowski, softball; Leeandro Alfonzo, baseball; Casey Asman, baseball; Myles Caba, baseball, Egdar Castillo, baseball; Carter Dahl, baseball; Tate Hansen, baseball; Jack Keeler, baseball; Shane Magrann, baseball; Deven Tedders, baseball; and Tyler Tipton, baseball.
The 38 Panther student-athletes named to FLCSAA’s All-Conference team are: Jessica Hayes, cross country; Abbigail Liddle, cross country; Jenasea Moyle, cross country; Kareli Plata, cross country; Kelsey Herring, volleyball; Meghan Oliver, volleyball; Karla Rodriguez, volleyball; Maria Rodriguez, volleyball; Samantha Singleton, volleyball; Emily Vickers, volleyball; Danielle Boyd, softball; Gracyn Cunningham, softball; Taylor Currie, softball; Haley Day, softball; Hanna Eden, softball; Baileigh Ehrlich, softball; Corrin Flajole, softball; Alexandra Garcia, softball; Trinity Girovasi, softball; Baylee Haggard, softball; Tiare Kong, softball; Janea Mobley, softball; Payton Pilon, softball; Angela Shope, softball; Skyler Theodorson, softball; Keily Ulatowski, softball; Casey Asman, baseball; Leeandro Alfonzo, baseball; Myles Caba, baseball; Egdar Castillo, baseball; Carter Dahl, baseball; Truman Fields, baseball; Connor Gleeson, baseball; Tate Hansen, baseball; Jack Keeler, baseball; Shane Magrann, baseball; Deven Tedders, baseball; and Tyler Tipton, baseball.