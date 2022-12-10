SFSC Student Commencement Speaker Earns Nursing Degree

AVON PARK - Although Albert “A.J.” Gall wanted more for himself and his family, he believed college was inaccessible. Through his own determination and because of caring employees at South Florida State College (SFSC), the Sebring resident will earn his Associate in Science Degree in Nursing (ADN) during the College’s Commencement ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 6:45 p.m. at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts on the SFSC Highlands Campus in Avon Park. In fact, he will be the graduation keynote speaker.

Recommended for you