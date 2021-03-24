AVON PARK — Four South Florida State College (SFSC) students presented research at the 84th annual meeting of the Florida Academy of Sciences that was held on Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 in a virtual format. Bethune-Cookman University hosted the annual meeting.
The Florida Academy of Sciences was founded in 1936 and is the Florida affiliate of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. The Academy sponsors the Florida Junior Academy of Science to encourage young scientists; publishes the quarterly journal, “Florida Scientist”; and sponsors an annual meeting to give members an opportunity to present papers, honor their peers, and participate in multidisciplinary scientific exchanges.
Although most undergraduate researchers presenting at the Florida Academy of Sciences meeting were from state or private universities, SFSC students came from one of three Florida state colleges that made presentations — including Indian River State College and Hillsborough Community College.
SFSC’s Osbaldo Cisneros, who presented “TGFẞ Family Receptors ACVRL-1, TGFẞR-1, and Endoglin Are Expressed on Human Endothelial Cells,” tied for second place for best undergraduate poster in biology. The other SFSC undergraduate student presentations were from Angelique Robertson on “Biomarkers to Predict Metastasis in Colorectal Cancer,” and Carl and Coralis Ewing on “Expression Profiling of Circulating MicroRNAs in Canine Congestive Heart Failure and Associated Disorders.”
“We are thrilled for all of our students that presented their research at the Florida Academy of Sciences annual meeting,” said Dr. James Hawker, SFSC dean of arts and sciences. “Presenting one’s research work to fellow students and faculty from all over the state is a vital component of learning to do research. Students articulating their project gives them important communication skills that they can apply in their future studies and career.”
Hawker served as a judge for the Florida Junior Academy of Sciences research presentations in biology.
For more information about undergraduate research at SFSC, contact Hawker at 863-784-7329 or james.hawker@southflorida.edu.