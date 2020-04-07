The South Florida State College (SFSC) Testing and Assessment Center has been re-certified by the National College Testing Association (NCTA). Criteria for certification are rigorous and are based on the NCTA Professional Standards and Guidelines, which were developed to guide postsecondary test centers in the delivery of quality testing programs.
With millions of educational, certification, and licensure tests administered in the United States every year, the need for secure testing environments and trained testing staff has never been greater. The SFSC Testing and Assessment Center is one among a growing number of test centers in the United States and Canada to have completed this intensive recertification process. This recertification will be in place for five years and can be renewed by demonstrating continued compliance to national standards.
Congratulations are extended to Adela Bello, director of the Testing and Assessment Center, and the entire staff at the Center for maintaining high test administration standards and for providing excellent service to a wide variety of students and community members in the performance of their duties.
“We are proud and honored to be part of this NCTA testing community,” Bello said. “I cannot begin to express how appreciative I and the members of my department are to all who assisted us during this four-month process, especially Dr. Timothy Wise, dean of student services.”
The National College Testing Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to the promotion of professionalism and high-quality service in the administration of testing programs, offers certification to college and university test centers that demonstrate exemplary practices. NCTA membership numbers more than 2,200 testing professionals from 650 colleges and universities as well as 50 test companies and organizations offering test-related products and services. For more about NCTA, visit ncta-testing.org.
Contact the SFSC Testing and Assessment Center at 863-784-7214 for more information about the numerous testing services provided, or go to: southflorida.edu/current-students/testing-center.