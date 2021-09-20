AVON PARK — South Florida State College (SFSC) received a $30,000 grant from Duke Energy Foundation to create powerful communities in the college’s district of Highlands, DeSoto and Hardee counties through its initiative, Increasing Training Opportunities for Electrical Lineworker Students by Expanding Training Capacity and Improving Safety.
This grant will infuse SFSC’s Electrical Lineworker Program with enhanced and updated equipment, increased training capabilities, enhanced readiness for job opportunities, and preparation for natural disasters, such as hurricanes.
SFSC’s Electrical Lineworker Program prepares students to work as electric line technicians in the construction, maintenance, and repair of electric utility overhaul and underground systems. Through 1,500 contact hours of training at the college’s Hardee Campus, students gain an understanding of electrical systems, operations, and safety while mastering competencies in electrical distribution, basic electrical theory, and underground electrical construction operations. They learn how to maintain electric power systems and use electrical distribution equipment. The program provides practice in climbing, framing, building single and three-phase overhead lines, pole top and bucket rescue techniques, operating bucket trucks, and maintaining and repairing underground systems. Students who successfully complete the program earn a Career Certificate.
“Duke Energy is such a valuable partner to SFSC,” said Jamie Bateman, executive director for institutional advancement at SFSC. “Its determination to see our students succeed in the Electrical Lineworker Program is evident from the continued support through the Duke Energy Foundation Grant. We are so grateful to Duke Energy and look forward to continuing in working closely with them as we move the bar of excellence higher throughout the Electrical Lineworker Program.”
SFSC is one of 24 organizations in Florida to collectively receive $734,000 in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation.
“Supporting educational and workforce development initiatives like this one at South Florida State College is an integral mission of the Duke Energy Foundation,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “Our Foundation’s workforce grants support vital programs and help develop diverse workforce pipelines needed to strengthen our communities and economies today and in the future.”
The Duke Energy Foundation’s Powerful Communities program makes strategic investments to build powerful communities where natural resources thrive, student can excel, and a talented workforce drives economic prosperity for all. The Foundation annually distributes over $30 million to communities throughout Duke Energy’s seven-state service area.
For more information about SFSC’s Electrical Lineworker Program, contact Christopher Yeomans, electrical distribution professor, by emailing yeomansC@southflorida.edu or calling 863-784-7045.