SEBRING — After offering instructional classes in the Teacherage on Lemon Avenue for more than 25 years, South Florida State College is preparing to make a move to a new location.
At Wednesday’s meeting of the college’s District Board of Trustees, SFSC President Thomas Leitzel said the Teacherage, as you know, is an older facility in downtown Sebring on Lemon Street.
The college has a partnership emerging with First United Methodist Church, he said. “I believe it is a very great opportunity that we can embrace.”
The School Board of Highlands County allowed the college to use the Teacherage in a 1993 agreement.
At the recent SFSC Foundation Board meeting, the board took action to have Foundation Board attorney Bob Swaine contact the School Board attorney John McClure, Leitzel said, and he spoke to Superintendent Brenda Longshore about the Teacherage.
A clause in the college’s agreement with the school district states that if there are no educational activities occurring in the Teacherage, it reverts back to the school district, he said. The college has had some type of classes in the Teacherage throughout the past 28 years.
The college is working on a lease agreement to occupy space at First United Methodist Church by July 1, Leitzel said. “We are going to be saving money and avoid additional costs of the needed repairs at the Teacherage.”
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said Friday the district does not have any immediate plans for the property, which is on a block of land that sits adjacent to the Sebring Middle School property.
A November 1993 warranty deed shows that the School District provided the property to the college for $1.
The warranty deed states, in the event subject premises is no longer actively used for instruction or in the event the building located thereon is not adequately maintained to preserve its historical significance as a “teacherage,” the property shall revert to the Highlands County School Board.
The First United Methodist Church of Sebring is located at 126 S. Pine St.