AVON PARK — The South Florida State College Panther Volleyball team swept the Webber Warrior JV team in straight sets: 25-22, 25-23 and 25-20 at Panther Gymnasium on Wednesday night for their first home game of the season.
“Overall thoughts,” said South Florida State College Head Kim Crawford “we are young, I was really blessed with a good bunch of girls the last couple of years, it just seemed natural, these girls are going to get there, but we are still learning each other and we have a long way to go.
“There is fire in them, so individually they are good, but we keep talking about making it a team thing. The individualities of each one coming together and being able to move smoothly as a team to accomplish our goals is what we are working on.”
Game 1 had the Panthers jumping to a 5-1 and later an 8-4 lead before Webber got going with a 9-4 run to take the lead over the Panthers 13-12.
Webber held that lead at 14-13 until Rosemary Rodriquez hit a kill shot off the defender’s hands to tie the game at 14 and Madelyn Krafka hit a kill shot down the right side of the court to power the Panthers past the Warriors at 16-14.
The Warriors got back to one of the Panthers, at 16-15, before South Florida State College pulled ahead by five points 20-15. Krafka hit the game winner, a kill shot off the defender’s hands as the Panther’s won game one 25-22.
Game 2 had the Panthers taking an early 4-1 lead and with a couple by tap-over points by Isabella Hurtado and Cameron Davis, built that lead to six at 12-6. The Panthers expanded their lead to nine and poised to end the game quickly with the score being 24-15. The Warriors rallied with eight straight points to close the gap to one at 24-23 before being called for an infraction that gave the Panthers a 25-23 win.
Game 3 started out in the same scenario as the first two as the Panthers jumped to a 7-3 lead, this time finding themselves trailing shortly afterward 10-8 and tied at 11 before a kill shot by Valentina Garcia, a block for point by Rodriquez and a kill shot by Krafka were part of an 8-1 run as the Panthers held a 19-12 lead. The Panthers held on, with no drama of Webber getting close, for a 25-20 win.
“The first set was flat,” added Crawford “the second set was a little better, but it went flat. The third set, they were starting to have a little fun, but it had its moments. I think it took too long for them to get fired up. There are just a lot of little things that have to get better.”
“It is learning what the person beside you can get,” continued Crawford “as we work together, we will learn each other’s weaknesses and strengths in certain situations, we are still trying to figure those things outs.
After a couple of weeks on the road, the Panthers will be back at home on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. to host St Petersburg in the first of five consecutive home matches.