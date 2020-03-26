This good news story sponsored by Eagle’s Nest Early Learning Center, 2151 US 27 North, Sebring; 863-451-5111.
LAKE PLACID — Student Government Association pupils from Lake Placid High School proved being young and few in numbers can affect positive changes for an entire community. As a matter of fact, a few young ladies, concerned for the safety of others, took on a massive project that others would have shied away from.
Thanks to SGA students, along with the support of Dr. Melissa Sohn, SGA facilitator and LPHS staff member, children can now walk safer to school along Marquata Drive and Green Dragon Drive with the addition of 13 LED street lamps.
The SGA Community Service Project was started in late October. The committee, consisting of a group of young ladies, was kicking around ideas for a project when student Tracie Capalbo recalled driving on Marquata and Green Dragon Drives one early morning for varsity cheerleading practice. She said the 5:30 a.m. commute was very dark on those two roadways near the schools, noting that a lot of children and their parents walk to school using the same path. She said it scared her that she might not see pedestrians without her bright lights on.
“I have two younger siblings at home,” Capalbo said. “Even the lights that were there were not working or were not bright enough. All it takes is one incident.”
The students, Sohn, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy Kevin Gentry and other staff took a field trip to the dark roads to inspect the need. They agreed it was a dangerous situation. Eventually, the SGA students got in contact with Engineering Technologist Michael Arnold of Duke Energy. The students sent a proposal to Arnold, who was not used to working with young people, according to Capalbo.
“This was not an easy project,” Capalbo said.
The SGA students wrote proposals and also had to get permission from the Town Council. Capalbo said initially the council was indecisive about the project because they felt there were other things the town needed instead. Arnold helped move the council and Capalbo said they may have played on their heartstrings ... just a smidge.
“We told them the cost of the project would be nothing compared to the cost of a life,” Capalbo said they wrote in a letter. The letter didn’t lie and council members knew that.
The lights were approved. Arnold and the students looked at satellite maps and proceeded to put stakes in the ground where the light poles would be placed.
“The old lights were refurbished with new LED lights and we had to calculate the placement of the lights and how they were turned for the best coverage,” Capalbo said.
Arnold was very impressed with the group of students.
“Honestly (I was) just doing my job,” Arnold said. “Hoping as well as inspiring these individuals never to give up when challenged, showing them directly we could get this accomplished together if planned properly. My goal was being consistent besides dependable with our services for our customers, and providing a customer delivery package for our resident and commercial clients.
“Further showing the students with effort are opportunities for the future, possibly working for a company like this that helps provision all communities nearby.”
The lights were installed March 14-20. The lessons learned from this project were a real eye-opener for the girls. They took the project from concept to planing and construction to completion.
“It feels good,” Capalbo said. “We wanted to do something unique, to leave a legacy.”
Capalbo said the project was a great real world experience for her as she will be studying social science and political affairs. She also said they were treated like adults by the teachers, Arnold and everyone else involved.
“The reality gave us an adult perspective to do projects like this. Knowing Lake Placid Elementary kids will walk to school safely while being seen will have a big impact on our community.”