LAKE PLACID – The Student Government Association of Lake Placid High School may be a small group but the members are up to some mighty things. The school service project that SGA members have decided to tackle this year is massive. They are raising $10,000 for a renovation of the school’s gymnasium.
The students and Plant Manager Len Moore got together to determine projects that needed to be done around the school. One project was landscaping the front of the school. While the students thought the landscaping was a good project, they wanted to make a bigger impact, according to Dr. Melissa Sohn, SGA advisor said.
Moore said he annually strips the old varnish off the gymnasium floor and puts down another layer in the summers. However, he said it was time to strip the floor all the way down and repaint the floor. Moore said he would hire a company to do such an extensive job; a company that they could hold accountable.
“The paint has faded,” Moore said. “I told the kids it would be a good time to put on the new logo and the new colors at the same time.”
The gymnasium renovation would include safety padding along the walls. The sidelines will be painted in the school colors that were changed this year to Kelly green, white and gray. The old logo that simply says “Dragons” will be removed from center court and replaced with a newer emblem of a 6.5-by-10-foot wide dragon. The boundary lines and the 3-point lines will also be replaced.
SGA member Brianna Pratts said the committee that picked the project wanted to “shoot big.”
Natalia Flores, another SGA member, said they wanted a bigger project that would benefit the community, instill school spirit and would leave a legacy for SGA.
“The kids are amazing and they want to make everyone’s high school experience a great journey,” Sohn said. “LPHS is special to them.”
The students wrote a letter seeking donations and sent it out to business leaders, parents and organizations, such as the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce. The letters call the gymnasium the “heart” of the school because of its ability to be used for more than sports. The School Board of Highlands County gave the students about $7,500 toward the project.
SGA students have an April 15 deadline for raising the funds. Moore wants to have the gym work done during the summer. He estimated the work taking about three weeks.
Moore said it is imperative to keep the gym floor in good shape because it would be very expensive to have to replace the entire floor, about $50-75,000.
“If we take good care of it, it may never have to be done again,” Moore said. “I think the SGA program is wonderful. The students really care. It’s a big job, but that’s what they wanted. They jumped to the challenge.”
Donations can be brought to the school office, 202 Green Dragon Drive in Lake Placid.