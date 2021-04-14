LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School Student Government Association is a member of the Florida Association of Student Councils (FASC). As a part of FASC each year the state president chooses a project and this year the project is Fostering Leadership, which is to work with children in the foster care system.
SGA immediately began educating ourselves on what foster care is and how it operates while working alongside a representative from One Hope United. After reading on the Heartland for Children’s website, we decided to host a “Make A Wish ‘’ day for eight Highlands County foster care children. The wishes include going to Disney, Legoland, the zoo, and Universal Studios.
At this time, we are seeking financial assistance with providing transportation, tickets and meals for the foster children. These children have been through a great deal and with your support, we can grant their wish and make their day special. Donations can be in the form of checks made out to Lake Placid High School Student Government Association.