The two years, after leaving Egypt, the children of Israel/Hebrews, descendants of Abraham, spent in the Mt. Sinai area was momentous! The events that took place were laying the foundation for something greater, i.e., shadows of the perfect that was to come.

Three months out of Egypt, they came to the wilderness of Sinai. God, through Moses said “Now therefore, IF you will indeed obey My voice and keep My covenant, THEN you shall be a special treasure to Me above all people; for all the earth is Mine. And you shall be to Me a kingdom of priests and a holy nation.’ These are the words which you shall speak to the children of Israel” (Exodus 19:5,6 caps added). This CONDITIONAL covenant had a direct bearing on Israel’s salvation as a chosen people to accomplish a Divine purpose…bringing forth the Messiah through the seed of Abraham (Genesis 12:3).

