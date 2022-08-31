The two years, after leaving Egypt, the children of Israel/Hebrews, descendants of Abraham, spent in the Mt. Sinai area was momentous! The events that took place were laying the foundation for something greater, i.e., shadows of the perfect that was to come.
Three months out of Egypt, they came to the wilderness of Sinai. God, through Moses said “Now therefore, IF you will indeed obey My voice and keep My covenant, THEN you shall be a special treasure to Me above all people; for all the earth is Mine. And you shall be to Me a kingdom of priests and a holy nation.’ These are the words which you shall speak to the children of Israel” (Exodus 19:5,6 caps added). This CONDITIONAL covenant had a direct bearing on Israel’s salvation as a chosen people to accomplish a Divine purpose…bringing forth the Messiah through the seed of Abraham (Genesis 12:3).
God now gave them laws/commandments to guide them (Leviticus 18:1-5) and also to test their faith. The basics were on two tablets of stone and how to obey the ten were outlined in hundreds of regulations and precepts. It is imperative to understand this was an exclusive agreement between God and children of Israel!! (Exodus 31:12-17) This law, in total, was a shadow of the better to come as ratified by the blood of Christ. (Hebrews 8:6-13; 10:1-4) The whole book of Hebrews is a masterpiece of inspiration clearly showing the real/true over the shadow!
The shadows at Mount Sinai continue clearly with the instructions in erecting the tabernacle. Exodus 25 and following sets forth the blueprint to build this structure which would be in the center of their camp. God’s presence would be signified by the cloud and fire. It is interesting to note this was constructed from free-will offerings. (Exodus 25:1-7) Hebrews 8 and 9 gives us a vivid picture of this structure being a shadow of the real to come. “Now the main point in what has been said is this: we have such a HIGH PRIEST, who has taken His seat at the right hand of the throne of the Majesty in the heaven, a minister in the sanctuary and in the TRUE tabernacle which the Lord pitched and not man” (Hebrews 8:1). “But Christ came as HIGH PRIEST of the good things to come, with the greater and more PERFECT tabernacle not made with hands, that is, not of this creation” (Hebrews 9:11 caps added)
The importance of understanding the shadow/real-true doctrine is stress in Colossians 2:16,17 “So let no one judge you in food or in drink, or regarding a festival or a new moon or sabbaths, which are a shadow of things to come, but the substance is of Christ”. Today, as in the first century, uninformed teachers lead masses away claiming that salvation can be found in the shadows of Mount Sinai. The wise student will note the prophet Isaiah (Isaiah 2:1-4) and Hebrews 12:18-24 and the call to Mount Zion to Jesus, the Mediator of the new covenant. This new, better covenant is sealed, not with the blood of animals (shadow), but the perfect blood of the Lamb of God. Amen!!
Frank Parker is a resident of Sebring.