LAKE PLACID — Shamrock Pharmacy is on move. Don’t worry, it’s not going far – just across the street to the former MidFlorida Credit Union at 6 N. Main Ave. on the corner of Interlake Boulevard and Main. The goal is to ring in the new year in the new building.
Almost as soon as Shamrock Pharmacy owners Laura and John Munson opened at the current location of 5 N. Main Ave. in 2016, the store was already bursting at the seams. Shamrock owners thought about buying the building next door and keeping the compounding pharmacy in one location and the rest of the store in another. However, the construction involved in that scenario would have been a major undertaking.
Thanks to their customers, the business has grown.
“We are thankful for community support,” Pharmacist Melinda Murray said.
With the ink dry on the closing papers, demolition could start any day, according to Murray. Regional Manager of MidFlorida Credit Union Vicki Spires got in touch with Laura Munson when she knew the bank would be moving to its current location on U.S. 27. The Munsons decided the time was right and bought the bank.
Naturally there will be some remodeling to do, a wall removed here and there, in addition to creating a one-lane drive-thru. The current mechanisms in the drive-thru are not appropriate for pharmacy needs.
The fireplace will remain.
“We are dreaming over what we can do to decorate it over the seasons,” Murray said.
The pharmacy will have more room for durable medical equipment and also for gift items.
“We can’t wait for the new products when we get to the new building,” Murray said.
Don’t worry, Murray said the mural “Lake Placid Country Fair” will not be touched. The Munsons are aware of how special murals are to residents as the current location has the “Tropical State Bank Robbery” mural on it.
The community room will still be in use until the new year as well. Many civic groups use the facility for meetings. Murray said a decision on its use will be made in the near future.
The hours may change after the move but are currently Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.