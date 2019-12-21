This is the government’s version of the 23 Psalm - “Share the Wealth”
The taxpayers are my shepherd
I shall not want
They giveth me my welfare check
To see me through the month
I lay here in my king size bed
With my air conditioner on.
I’ve worked so hard all day long
Keeping out of the sun.
I love this welfare highway
Cause I don’t pay no toll
The working folks look after me
Cause they think I’m poor
Food stamps are my favorite
I can turn them into cash
Alcohol - drugs - tobacco -
What more could anyone ask.
They giveth me my cell phone
In case of 911
They subsidize my rent
Send a check to me each month
They subsidize my insurance
For which I have no need
When I go to the doctor
Everything is free.
I love this welfare highway
It’s the only place to be
Send my four kids to school each day
They feed them twice for me.
Yeah, though I walk through the valley
In the shadow of welfare
I will dwell in the house
Of share the wealth
As long as it is there.
“Oh God I love this country”
Charlie Rosier
Sebring