This is the government’s version of the 23 Psalm - “Share the Wealth”

 The taxpayers are my shepherd

I shall not want

They giveth me my welfare check

To see me through the month

I lay here in my king size bed

With my air conditioner on.

I’ve worked so hard all day long

Keeping out of the sun.

I love this welfare highway

Cause I don’t pay no toll

The working folks look after me

Cause they think I’m poor

Food stamps are my favorite

I can turn them into cash

Alcohol - drugs - tobacco -

What more could anyone ask.

They giveth me my cell phone

In case of 911

They subsidize my rent

Send a check to me each month

They subsidize my insurance

For which I have no need

When I go to the doctor

Everything is free.

I love this welfare highway

It’s the only place to be

Send my four kids to school each day

They feed them twice for me.

Yeah, though I walk through the valley

In the shadow of welfare

I will dwell in the house

Of share the wealth

As long as it is there.

“Oh God I love this country”

Charlie Rosier

Sebring