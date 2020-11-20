LAKE PLACID — Those who know Eddie Mae Henderson, know that she won't let anything get in the way of her ministry, even a pandemic. Admittedly, she did give some serious thought to canceling the 43rd annual Sharing and Caring but her family reminded her how important the Christmas dinners and toys are to the community.
The tradition continues with a new twist. Due to COVID-19, diners will be picking up their meals and toys for the youngsters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day at the Masonic Lodge #282 at 103 N. Main Ave. There will not be any sit down dining this year. Deliveries can be arranged for those with transportation limitations.
Henderson and her army of volunteers and family typically serve 1,000 meals. Now that Sharing and Caring is firmly in place, it is time to start in on donations. Henderson says she is in need of everything. While it is her policy not to tell people what to give, saying she will cook whatever people donate, there are some staples that are needed such as turkeys, vegetables and pies. Henderson will need volunteers to help with the cooking and assembling the to-go containers.
Monetary donations are always welcome and checks should be made out to Eddie Mae Henderson and mailed to P.O. Box 1494 Lake Placid, Fl 33862. Toys can be delivered to Henderson's home at 146 Zion in Lake Placid or they can be brought to the Masonic Lodge on Christmas morning. Henderson said she could pick up donations, call 863-465-5022 to arrange.