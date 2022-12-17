LAKE PLACID — By now, most people in Lake Placid, if not the county, are familiar with Eddie Mae Henderson’s Sharing & Caring Christmas dinner. This is the 50th year of the dinner.
It is a free Christmas Day meal for all who need it or just want to spend some time with others on the holiday. Supper is served take-out style at the Masonic’s Placid Lodge at 103 N. Main Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Henderson always cooks what residents donate and nothing goes to waste. Whatever is donated, gets cooked. Henderson would be a great contestant on the show “Chopped.”
On Thursday, Henderson said she is in pretty good shape for food although she could still use some collard greens and potato salad. The fare at Sharing & Caring is definitely southern and comforting. The other items she is looking for is desserts.
You don’t have to cook enough desserts for the 1,000 guests Henderson usually feeds – just do what you can and what you can afford, is her philosophy.
Don’t wait until spring to clean out your closets. Every year, there is a clothing give-away. Bring your children’s clothes they have outgrown, and those “skinny” clothes that you haven’t worn in a dozen years – someone will get use out of them.
Santa will be at Sharing & Caring, and he is bringing his naughty and nice list. Each year Santa and his helpers host a toy giveaway for all the good girls and boys, which the elves told us in secret, they are all on the “nice list.” The kids range in age from newborns to teens and they all need a toy or two for Christmas.
Head elves Paula Fabik and Michelle Walder have been busy collecting toys along with the Lake Placid Woman’s Clubs and generous residents. The club donated the bags and filled them for the teens with hygiene products and other age appropriate items.
Walder said she is in desperate need for bicycles for all ages but especially small bikes and bikes for teens. New bikes are great, but so are gently used cycles; Walder is willing to clean them up with some old fashioned elbow grease.
Other items Santa needs help with are:
- AAA batteries for toys that require them.
- Lego sets.
- Sports equipment – balls, basketball nets, soccer goals, etc.
- Doll strollers and baby dolls.
- Dinosaurs, robots and/or action figures.
- or any new toys.
Toys, food and clothing can be donated at 146 Zion St. in Lake Placid. Pick-ups can be arranged as well. To schedule a pick up or to volunteer, call Henderson at 863-465-5022. Checks can be made payable to Eddie Mae Henderson and mailed to P.O. Box 1494, Lake Placid, FL 33862, note Sharing & Caring in the memo line.
For toy/cash pick-up, call Michelle Walder at 248-408-3732.