Eddie Mae Henderson was presented the Inaugural Lady of the Lake award by the Placid Lodge Masons for her Sharing & Caring dinners over the summer.

 RUTH ANNE LAWSON/STAFF, FILE

LAKE PLACID — By now, most people in Lake Placid, if not the county, are familiar with Eddie Mae Henderson’s Sharing & Caring Christmas dinner. This is the 50th year of the dinner.

It is a free Christmas Day meal for all who need it or just want to spend some time with others on the holiday. Supper is served take-out style at the Masonic’s Placid Lodge at 103 N. Main Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

