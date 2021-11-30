LAKE PLACID — Eddie Mae Henderson’s Sharing & Caring will enter its 44th year of feeding and clothing people on Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge at 103 N. Main Ave. Sharing & Caring is a free community-wide Christmas dinner with all the fixings. Henderson expects to feed about 1,000 meals and that takes a veritable army of volunteers.
She is seeking volunteers to prepare, cook and box up meals. Volunteers are also needed to deliver food to the homebound and those without transportation.
Henderson said it doesn’t matter how able bodied someone is, there is a place for them to help. She is also seeking food donations. Besides the usual turkeys and hams, the meal will depend upon what is donated. She does not tell people what to donate and believes they will give what they can.
Due to COVID-19, the supper was turned into a drive-thru event last year and this year will continue in that manner.
“I don’t want to take a chance on exposing anyone,” Henderson said.
The rest of the event will look the same with toys for the children and clothing for everyone that have been supplied through donations. This year, the General Federation of Women’s Clubs International Lake Placid Woman’s Club is coming alongside Henderson to provide toys for teens.
Paula Fabik will be set up outside the Woman’s Club on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accept donations of toys for newborn to 12 years old. The Lake Placid Woman’s clubhouse is at 10 N. Main Ave.
Despite losing her husband, Albert, in June, Henderson feels called to continue her ministry.
“I am still here breathing,” she said. “So, God wants me to keep on serving.”
Toys, food and clothing can be donated at 146 Zion St. in Lake Placid. To volunteer or arrange a donation pick up, call Henderson at 863-465-5022. Checks made payable to Eddie Mae Henderson can be mailed to P.O. Box 1494, Lake Placid, FL 33862.