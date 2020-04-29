I received a nice note the other day from Marlene Smith in Lake Placid. She had been going through some old newspapers and reminiscing some, kind of like what a lot of us have been doing in the past several weeks.
Marlene found a column written by her mother, Isabelle Masel, more than 20 years earlier. It had been published in The News-Sentinel in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
In the column, Ms. Masel writes about how the task of going to the grocery store almost requires someone to wear track shoes to get from one end of the store to the other. “I admit the aisles are well-marked, but just when I become familiar with where a certain item will be — BINGO! — I discover it has been moved from Aisle I-19 to Aisle B-4,” she wrote. Kind of reminds me of how Walmart moved things around last year and I couldn’t find anything in the store. I’m not a shopper, so I really didn’t like their new arrangement.
Ms. Masel wrote, “One must learn to be a juggler to balance grocery list, purse and coupons as you try to read the small print on the packages, or reach to an upper shelf. You must also be a mathematician to figure which can or box is the better buy.”
She wrote about the shoppers who look like they are going to battle, those who use their shopping cart as a weapon, and those who let their small children push the cart, paying no attention to the heels of the person in front of them. She also mentions those who stop in the middle of the aisle to “catch up” on everything since they last saw each other.
She talks about the friendly person she met who gave her a coupon to her favorite cake mix, just to find out while standing at the register that the coupon had expired.
“Reaching home with tired feet and depleted purse, I survey those sacks of food, and ruefully realize that I shall regain any weight I may have lost while jogging through the supermarket,” Ms. Masel wrote as she ended her column.
I know exactly how she feels. With this stay-at-home stuff I can certainly say I haven’t missed going to the grocery stores. It hasn’t helped me lose weight though. My children have been ordering for pickup, so they know my weaknesses.
Marlene signed off with, “I am now 83 and having a time getting up to go to the grocery by 7 a.m. I couldn’t but think that Mom’s article could bring some needed humor at this time.”
Thanks for sharing, Marlene. I certainly enjoyed the shared thoughts.
Another little note was sent to Sandra Gilliard, one of our fantastic customer service representatives. It comes from Esther Hamill of Sebring.
“Just be careful because people are going crazy from being in lockdown!
“Actually, I’ve just been talking about this with the microwave and toaster while drinking coffee and we all agreed that things are getting bad. I didn’t mention anything to the washing machine as she puts a different spin on everything. Certainly not to the fridge as he is acting cold and distant. In the end, the iron straightened me out as she said everything will be fine, no situation is too pressing.
“The vacuum was very unsympathetic ... told me to just suck it up, but the fan was more optimistic and hoped it would all soon blow over! The toilet looked a bit flushed when I asked its opinion and didn’t say anything, but the door now told me to get a grip. The front door said I was unhinged and so the curtains told me to ... yes, you guessed it ... pull myself together.”
I couldn’t help but laugh at this one too. In fact, I wondered for a quick second if someone has been watching me while I stir around the house and talk to whatever I can. The dogs answer me too much with a bark so I stopped talking to them.
Then I caught on to the puns being used and all was right with the world again ... at least this world we are getting more familiar with.
Romona Washington is executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun. You can email her at romona.washington@highlandsnewssun.com