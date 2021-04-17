When I was almost 8, I was invited to spend the summer with my little friend at her grandparents’ home in north Georgia, away from the four-room shack in West Hollywood, Florida, where my father had abandoned us.
The trip north began with the shiny black car her grandfather drove and got even more magical as arid South Florida disappeared behind us and magnificent grand daddy oak trees arched with branches almost touching the ground, silver-gray moss shimmering like tinsel on a Christmas tree.
The invitation was open-ended and I might have spent the whole summer there had not my disappearing act led them to conclude it best to return me — the sooner the better — relieved and glad to pay for my first airplane trip back to where I belonged.
One day when we were down for our daily nap, I got outside and traveled through an area nearby that looked like a meadow with huge white houses, many two-stories with big white columns. There was not a fence in sight to keep people at a distance from each other. Probably these gentile folk had been groomed from childhood to know their place, keep their distance, not intrude — all of that. But you see, I never ‘got the memo.’
I wandered around for a while, rolled in the cool grass below the live oak trees, watched squirrels and birds, admired drifts of bright flowers in manicured gardens here and there. So different from the mean streets I came from.
Soon I saw a woman reading her mail and enjoying a light meal in the dappled sunshine. A young woman in a white uniform with a little apron stood nearby. The older woman wore laced-up shoes with a chunky heel, a simple tailored dress, and pearls, her hair styled in a dignified, rather severe style I had only seen in the newspapers.
I walked right up to her there on her back patio, grass-stained in my soiled dress and run-down shoes. She encouraged my excited chatter while her maid inched toward the door to the house. I asked this nice lady if I could see her castle. She took me inside and through every single room of the enormous house. I had never before seen a room with books shelved floor to ceiling around a whole room — with a desk as big as a double bed in the center. Here, too, was another room bigger than the room my mom and I shared with just a washer and a laundry tub that was bigger than our shower stall at home.
Next she opened a door to a little room and we stepped inside. A door slid shut and we suddenly rose to the second floor where her daughter’s bedroom was. That bedroom was as big as my entire house with gauzy white organdy draperies all the way to the tall ceilings and covering a white-ruffled bedspread on a bed so high, so fluffy, I wondered how anyone could crawl up into it. Best of all, the walls were fire-engine red with white polka dots the size of dinner plates.
Pretty soon the maid appeared with a man in a suit who returned me to a speechless grandmother mortified at my audacity. Within two days, I was on a plane back home.
I had filled a small glass jar with some of the red clay soil and snuck it into the old suitcase to ‘prove’ there really was red dirt in Georgia. When Mom tossed the suitcase on the bed and opened it, a big puff of powdery red dust came bursting out. Everybody jumped back, my brothers rolling on the floor laughing and punching each other. The jar had broken all over the “more suitable clothes’ purchased for me in Georgia.
Once they had seen the red dirt, I had everybody’s rapt attention for all the other wonders I had experienced like precious silver dripping from the trees, meeting the Queen in her castle and seeing the red room where the princess slept.
Just moments in time strung together over a lifetime tell the story of my life. It really is the little things that count.
I bet you, too, have stories you could tell. So why don’t you?
J.L. “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake.