SEBRING – Brandee Rae Shattenberg, 38, was picked up for a pulled over on Thursday afternoon because of a warrant for 12 counts of property crimes, accessing a computer without authority, larceny,
When deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office conducted the traffic stop on U.S. 27 in Avon Park, She was charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug equipment possession and driving with an expired license for more than 6 months.
According to the HCSO report, the deputy confirmed Shattenberg's warrant was valid. The deputy had the suspect exit the vehicle. Wile searching Shattenberg, a baggy with a white crystal substance “fell from inside Brandee's bra.” It would turn out to be 4 grams of methamphetamine. The deputy wrote while searching her “other half” another baggy fell from her bra with 1 gram of methamphetamine.
The deputy found a citation from DeSoto County for driving with an expired license.
The original warrant affidavit was issued on March 25 after an investigation into Shattenberg's claims of prescription abuse of a medical practitioner that she called into Heartland Crime Stoppers. The report states Shattenberg called the tip line on March 16 stating her previous employer was prescribing medications in an inappropriate manner.
The following day, Shattenberg allegedly sent a detective, whose name has been redacted from the report, screen shots of the practitioner's patient file, stating she had “tons like these.” The patient's name was partially covered but the birth date and gender were visible, The screen shots had the patient's prescription information information showing.
On March 19, Shattenberg messaged the deputy telling him that she knew he was a patient of the provider and was “hesitant” to tell him anything. She told the deputy that she was being harassed by the practitioner's kids.
During the investigation, the deputy accessed the practitioner's patient charts on several days. The suspect was a former employee of the practitioner who was hired for marketing and therefore not supposed to be in the patient care files. She was only to access marketing but both types of files could accessed by one code.
The report states the practitioner was using her credentials for access. The report also states Shattenberg refused to return the laptop after her termination. It also shows she accessed files without authorization on nine different days, 33 patients during her employment and on three different days after her termination.