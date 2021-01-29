SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue crews found a fully-involved storage shed when they arrived Wednesday at a Sebring Avenue home. They did not find a burning house, however.
According to HCFR officials, neighbors on all four sides of the house doused the blaze with garden hoses until fire crews arrived. Although glass on the house had shattered and some soffit had warped from the residual heat, no fire entered the house.
It was just before 3 p.m. when HCFR units from West Sebring Stations 9 and 10, Sun ‘N Lake Station 7, DeSoto City Station 19 and Battalion Chief 1 responded to the structure fire in the 4100 block of Sebring Avenue.
Fire crews found an approximately 20-by-15-foot shed fully engulfed in flames, threatening the house and nearby trees, but soon had the fire out.
Fire Chief Marc Bashoor also arrived on scene, as did Battalion Chief 4 and Highlands County sheriff’s deputies.
The dollar loss was not available as of Wednesday afternoon, but the cause was under investigation and the state Fire Marshal had been called.