Shedding more light than heat
The recent local debate on religion has yielded more heat than light. Part of the problem is that several issues were lumped together into a jumble. Whether the KJV is a good translation is a different question from whether the Bible is trustworthy.
On whether the Bible gave us actual prophecy, try this example.
“For then there will be great distress, unequalled from the beginning of the world until now and never to be equalled again. If those days had not been cut short, no-one would survive, but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened.” Matthew 24:21-22
This passage tells of trouble unparalleled in human history, leasing open the possibility that “no one would survive” without God’s help. This may have sounded strange to people in the first century. It must have seemed to them that in any war there would be survivors.
Today we know that a nuclear war could destroy all life on earth, both human life and virtually every other form of life as well. A nuclear is not the only danger. A combination of overpopulation, global warming and ecological disaster could lead to much the same result.
Jesus foresaw a time when only Divine intervention could save the human race from its own foolishness. From the news I’m hearing, we’re getting close.
Dale L. Gillis
Sebrin