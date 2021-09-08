In order for a caterpillar to fulfill its destiny and become the beautiful butterfly, it must go through a transformation. It sheds its former self, leaving the caterpillar life behind. Once transformed, it has new life and new capabilities. Christians are very much the same; they must undergo a transforming of character, shedding the old for God’s new.
If we are honest with ourselves, we are in one of three phases. We have either gone through the shedding process, actively going through, or have already shed our old self. If you are not aware of which phase you are currently in, chances are you have yet to begin shedding your old self and need to reflect and prepare. Shedding the old self can be uncomfortable. You will be forced to see all the old as it is slowly stripped away, making way for the new you.
In John 3:3, Jesus spoke about becoming new in his conversation to Nicodemus. He stated “I tell you, no one can see the kingdom of God unless they are born again.” Jesus goes on to detail the process, telling Nicodemus a person must be born again of water and the Spirit to enter into the kingdom of God (3:5).
Shedding our old self is essential to the journey of entering eternal life. We cannot simply remove a few layers and think we are headed in the right direction. No, we are to completely shed that outer flesh man that clings to our sin nature. We do not wake up each day and put on the old dirty clothes we wore the day prior. Why then would we not want to wake up and change our old nature? In 1Corinthians 6:11, it states “But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God.” Paul is saying, despite the way the Corinthian people were living, by the love of Jesus, they were washed clean; they shed the old and became new.
Paul writes in Ephesians 4:22-24 “ You were taught, with regard to your former way of life, to put off your old self, which is being corrupted by its deceitful desires; 23 to be made new in the attitude of your minds; 24 and to put on the new self, created to be like God in true righteousness and holiness.”
If you truly wish to change the course of your eternal life, you shall, you must shed your old self. One lie the devil is pretty good at selling is that you are a lonely sinner and God is disappointed in you. Rest assured, you are not alone. We are reminded in Romans 3:23 “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” So I say again, you are not alone. And God is not disappointed in you. He may not like the path you have been on, but He is right there to help you shed your old self and become the very person He designed you to be.
Are you prepared to become the butterfly God wants you to be? Then join me in shedding our old sinful caterpillar selves and leave that old life behind. Let’s be beautiful God loving butterflies.
James Fansler is chief of police for the Town of Lake Placid.