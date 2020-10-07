Shelby F. Burgess
Shelby Foster Burgess, 83, passed away Sept. 28, 2020 in Laplata, Maryland. She was born in Ripley, Mississippi. She had moved to the area in the mid- 1960’s. She had worked for the City of Sebring. She was a member of Crewsville Bethel Baptist Church prior to moving to Maryland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie; son, Keith, and two grandchildren, Justin and Kayla. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Foster McGinnis (Mike) of Indian Head, Maryland; son, Kenneth (Crystal) Foster of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter-in-law, Lisa Foster; grandchildren, Amber Callahan, Zachary Foster, Morgan Foster, Mereck Foster and Ryan McGinnis and several great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Crewsville Bethel Baptist Cemetery. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring.