SEBRING — Motorsports is a male dominated world. However, if you pay attention you will see women in a wide variety of roles at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. Danielle Shepherd is an example of one of many female faces behind the races.
Shepherd is the race engineer for the No. 02 Cadillac Accessories Cadillac Racing Dpi-V.R with Chip Ganassi Racing Teams.
Shepherd was always a race fan so a career in the motorsports industry was a natural pathway. She was involved as an observer and hands-on.
“I watched IndyCar racing,” she said. “I was racing since I was really little.”
When she began her career in the race world, she didn’t give her gender a second thought. Neither did her employers.
“I guess I didn’t realize that there weren’t a lot of women doing it,” she said. “I never realized that I’d be the only girl on a team.”
Armed with a dual degree in math and physics, Shepherd blends her two passions together as an engineer.
Engineers are a vital part of the race team and each team is required to have one.
“I’m in charge of the setup of the car and oversee all the engineering that’s done on the 02 car. We have a strategist on the stand as well,” Shepherd said. “Between the two of us, we primarily do the strategy for the partner and race.”
Her strategies change from track to track depending on conditions. Besides knowing what is “legal” at each track, she has to determine which springs, tires and balance are best for the car. Shepherd has to manage driver time as well, sometimes up to four drivers in a car. She boiled down what it takes to become a good engineer and get noticed in a man’s field.
“It’s knowing how to make decisions but also making decisions in a timely manner,” she said. “Obviously it’s knowing what needs to be done and being able to communicate that and manage the people around you so you can have a fast car and, in a sense, an organized car. You can be fast, but in order to actually win races and get results you need to be fast and organized and have that communication. It’s important to have the full package and have some luck to have some results.”
Shepherd graduated from The College of Wooster (Ohio) where she found a way to supplement her education.
“I kind of figured out that I wanted to do motorsport engineering while I was in school, but the college I went to didn’t have the program,” Shepherd said. “So I was able to find internships in the summer and get myself opportunities that way.”
Shepherd would encourage other young women who love the sport to find a career within the industry.
“Just follow your dreams,” she said. “If it’s something that you like that you want to do, there’s nothing stopping you from doing it.”