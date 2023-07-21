The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has agreed to provide the public defender’s office with communication between an inmate and others outside the county jail.
Assistant Public Defender Rhonda Whittaker issued a subpoena to the sheriff’s office, which runs the county jail, to produce “any and all” phone calls, phone logs, and text messages sent from an inmate’s e-tablet while incarcerated.
Under the jail’s paper-less communications system, inmates can send text messages, emails, and other communication over electronic tablets. The inmate in question is a victim in a domestic violence defendant that Whittaker represents.
During a Friday hearing, Sheriff’s counsel Garrett Roberts said he was not unopposed to providing the inmate’s communication, but the request was overbroad and wide-ranging.
“We don’t dispute the order to turn it over, but it’s overbroad,” Roberts told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden.
According to Whittaker, the alleged domestic violence victim, a female, sent messages that may help her client’s defense.
She was sending messages on the tablet to others to contact her alleged abuser, David Martin Adkins, Whittaker told Cowden.
“We want access to the communications to assist in Adkins’ defense,” she said.
Roberts said he has to protect uninvolved third parties whose cases might be mentioned in the communications.
“We are just requesting that it be narrowly tailored,” Roberts said.
Whittaker agreed to narrow her request of the inmate's communications.
Cowden also agreed to give Adkins $13,000 bond.
Adkins was arrested in December 2021 and charged with domestic battery, domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment. In that arrest, Adkins allegedly pulled out two knives, beat and strangled his female domestic partner.
He also is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a knife threat against another woman in September 2021.
Court records show he has been repeatedly arrested for domestic violence over the years.
Though Adkins has been repeatedly charged with domestic violence, his victims have also refused to testify, prosecutors said.
Adkins has been arrested repeatedly and charged with domestic violence since 2006, when he served six months in the county jail for battering a woman, court records show.