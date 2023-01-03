Sheriff: Alleged boat thief arrested for missing court

SEBRING – Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joseph David Bolduc on New Year’s Eve for failing to make a scheduled court appearance.
Bolduc, whose address is listed as Blaine, Tennessee, will be arraigned before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden on Jan. 30. He was awaiting trial on several charges from an incident in Lake Placid two years ago.
Bolduc, 56, was arrested in September 2020 at a Lake Placid home he told police he had rented through an online app.
That was news to the owners of the house, who told police they hadn’t rented their house to Bolduc or anyone else.
A security video at the home captured a local locksmith truck backing the real home owners’ trailered boat down a boat ramp into Lake June. Bolduc, police said, had convinced the unwitting locksmith to help him take the boat down to the water.
There was more to the mystery: Bolduc’s Acura, which was parked in front of the house, contained stolen items, including a social security card, his deceased grandfather’s passport, driver's license and canceled checks made out to Publix from his father’s checkbook. Police also found stolen items in the house, of which the homeowners’ knew nothing about.
To wit, multiple cans of isobutyl nitrite, solvents, cleaners, and other illegal inhalants, which were branded NightOwl Nitrous, Rush, Double Scorpio, nail polish remover, and other labels. It is illegal for individuals to possess these for sale.
Police charged Bolduc with breaking into an unoccupied residence; theft of a motor vehicle; grand theft of $100 or more for eating and drinking the couple’s food; and possession of 98 vials of “misbranded, unfit drugs” that were labeled “not for human consumption.”
They also hit him with using an ID of a person over 60 without their permission, use of a deceased person’s passport, debit card, and Social Security card; and forgery of checks, bank notes, etc.