Sheriff: Alleged boat thief arrested for missing court

Joseph David Bolduc: Police say vials of inhalants, deceased relative's ID were  found in his car.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING – Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joseph David Bolduc on New Year’s Eve for failing to make a scheduled court appearance.

Bolduc, whose address is listed as Blaine, Tennessee, will be arraigned before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden on Jan. 30. He was awaiting trial on several charges from an incident in Lake Placid two years ago.

