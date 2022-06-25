Sheriff: Deputies kill shotgun-wielding driver

LAKE PLACID — Two Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a driver who fired a shotgun at them during a traffic stop early Friday morning.
The shooting occurred at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sun ‘N Lakes Boulevard, according to Sheriff Paul Blackman. A video from Blackman, which lasts more than two minutes, includes a dashboard camera recording of 68-year-old Robert W. McNamara exiting his vehicle with a shotgun.
The two deputies, one who was hired in 2017 and the other in 2019, have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation. The HCSO Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the matter.
McNamara, wearing white shorts and a plaid shirt, can be seen walking toward the police cruiser as he pumps the shotgun and fires at the deputies, who are off-screen but standing at the driver’s side of the police vehicle. The video ends as McNamara’s hand slips off the pump and is slightly lowered before him.
“Mr. McNamara produced a black in color, pistol-grip shotgun and fired a round at the deputy,” Blackman said. “The deputy issuing the citation and a backup deputy returned gun fire, striking Mr. McNamara several times.”
The events that led to the fatal shooting began at around 2:30 a.m. when the Florida Highway Patrol contacted the Sheriff’s Office about a white van traveling north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 27 near State Road 70 south of Lake Placid.
“Our deputies responded and at 2:31 a.m., deputies located a white Econoline van in the area,” Blackman said. “At this point, the van was heading north in the northbound lanes.”
Deputies pulled him over at 2:33 a.m., a mile north of South Sun ‘n Lakes Boulevard.
After speaking with McNamara, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the deputy decided to write him a ticket for failing to maintain a single lane, Blackman said.
“While the deputy was writing the ticket, McNamara refused to stay in his vehicle and was what can be described as argumentative with the deputy,” the sheriff said.
After deputies gave back McNamara his driver license and vehicle registration and returned to their squad car, McNamara exited his van through the driver side door. With a shotgun in his hands, he then approached the deputy.
Because the traffic stop occurred in the deep of night, the spotlight on the cruiser illuminated the shotgun in McNamara’s hand as he quickly walked along the side of his van toward the officers. He fired once, then was taken down, Blackman said.
“Our deputies did their best to provide Mr. McNamara medical treatment until Highlands County Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene, and at 3:23 a.m., pronounced Mr. McNamara deceased,” the sheriff said.
Kayleigh Garner, who works at Deep South Bar & Grill, lives on Sun ‘N Lakes Boulevard, just two blocks from the shooting scene.
She was awake at the time of the shooting.
“I was up, I work nights, and I heard just a couple of gunshots, not super loud,” Garner said. “It was quiet, but it was loud enough to know what it was … a burst of gunfire.”
In addition to Blackman and numerous other law enforcement officials, Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz also traveled to the scene in the middle of the night. He will be overseeing the investigation of this incident, Blackman said.
Kromholz, an assistant state attorney, said the office reviews officer involved shootings. As with any homicide, the assistant state attorney and state attorney investigator are called out to the scene immediately, he said.
“As in (Friday’s) matter, our office responded to the incident location immediately and remained on scene during the collection and documentation of evidence. Whenever a life is lost and attributed to the act of another, our office is required to investigate,” Kromholz said.
“Mr. McNamara has a criminal history out of both Florida and Connecticut for narcotics and paraphernalia possession,” Blackman said.
A quick check of Highlands County court records shows that a Robert W. McNamara, a Labelle resident of the same age, was given a citation for running a stop sign in Lake Placid in 2019. He was arrested for DUI in Hendry County in 2008 and served a year of probation.