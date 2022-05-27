SEBRING — News of yet another school massacre in America came as students in this county prepared for the end of the school year.
The death toll at Robb Elementary School in Texas: 19 students and two teachers and another community shattered.
Sheriff Paul Blackman, noting that Highlands County residents received the nation’s prayers after the horrific SunTrust Bank shooting in Sebring, said our community understands the pain residents of Uvalde are experiencing.
“Our hearts certainly go out to the people of Uvalde, Texas,” Blackman said Thursday. “The lives of so many children and teachers were lost in a senseless, barbarous act. We pray for their families as they work through this.”
Blackman, who was elected sheriff in 2017, said his deputies train for such events.
“All of our school resource deputies and safe school deputies have been trained in active shooter training,” Blackman said. “We have a deputy assigned to every public school within Highlands County.”
The schools within the city limits of Sebring — Kindergarten Learning Center, Woodlawn Elementary, Sebring Middle School, and Sebring High School — are manned by officers from the Sebring Police Department.
Active shooter trainingBlackman’s deputies undergo active shooter training with other law enforcement agencies at least once a year, and those local agencies responded to a real-life active shooter at SunTrust bank in 2019. They didn’t know it, but a man had already shot five women to death. Though the Sebring Police Department was the lead agency in that event, seemingly every available law enforcement officer in the area rushed to the scene. Sheriff’s deputies and Blackman’s SWAT unit; agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE); the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP); and the FBI played simultaneous roles on that horrible day.
But the training continues.
“They train as a team, they absolutely do,” Blackman said. “The response from us is going to be swift, it doesn’t matter, jurisdictional issues don’t come into play. Sebring Police Department, FHP, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, and more, they all come right away to help out.”
School resource deputies on sceneSchool Resource Deputies (SRD) are, of course, vital in spotting potential threats in a school. That’s why they continually undergo training, Blackman said.
During a recent single summer session, for instance, school resource deputies:
- held two active shooter training drills — one at Hill-Gustat Middle School and the other at Sebring Middle School.
- spent a day at the range training for single-person response to an active shooter.
- attended the Florida Association of School Resource Officers seminar for legal updates and training on the latest school safety measures.
- attended a threat assessment training with school board staff.
- assisted the Highlands County School Board with school safety training videos.
Tim Leeseberg, county schools safety and security director, last year introduced a new badge alert system so school employees can immediately send for help from anywhere on school property. Signals can be sent to various places, such as the school’s principal, the school resource officer and when necessary, to Highlands County emergency dispatchers.
“If they tap it two times it means one thing, or three times it indicates something else,” Blackman said.
Paying attention works: Deputies have arrested a few students for gun possession.
“We have made arrests in our county for kids bringing guns to school, yes,” the sheriff said. “There were no instances of them using them, or threatening anyone at school. A few felt they needed it for protection, but regardless of the reason, they can’t bring a gun to school.”
According to Florida statutes, possessing a gun on school property is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.
Security fencing, security camerasSchool property has become more secure in recent years, with perimeter fences, locked gates that funnel students and personnel through a single entrance. Security cameras also monitor the property. There are other security measures that school officials prefer to keep to themselves.
Meanwhile, patrol deputies keep an eye out as they drive past schools in their zone.
“In all our regular patrol duties, our deputies remain vigilant and keep an eye on the outside of the school to make sure everything is in good order,” the sheriff said. “We want to make sure our community knows we’re doing all we can to protect our most vulnerable subjects.”
Perhaps the most important security alert comes from friends and family of youngsters who may pose a danger to classmates. Depressed, isolated, suicidal, making direct threats — if someone is a possible shooter, police want to know.
“If you see something suspicious, give us a call,” Blackman said. “This latest event strikes home for us, SunTrust being just a few years ago.”