SEBRING — Members of the public have asked: How many people have to die before the Sheriff’s Office forms a unit dedicated to catching speeders, drunk drivers, and other dangerous drivers?
The answer: Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman already assigns deputies to DUI enforcement and catching speeders. The department, however, lacks a unit of perhaps four to six cars and deputies dedicated entirely to getting dangerous drivers off the road.
Do what we can
“We do traffic enforcement every single day and every single night, but we can’t focus solely on that,” Blackman told the Highlands News-Sun. “We still have to respond to burglar alarms, active shootings, missing persons, and other calls. But we still do traffic enforcement between these calls.”
In fact, Blackman has his eyes on such a unit. He has heard from the public
“We are definitely interested in a dedicated traffic unit, particularly in areas where we have traffic accidents or complaints,” he said. “In the past, the Highlands County commissioners have asked us how much it would cost. A six-person unit could cost about $3 million, and that was back a couple of years, but the funds weren’t there.”
Blackman, like other county department heads, would have to request traffic unit money through the annual budget process. That requires him to bring the plan and its cost before the commissioners during annual budget hearings. He has asked the county for the money before, and the answer has been “No.”
Dedicated traffic unit costs
Highlands County Budget Manager David Nitz remembers the citizen outcry over the county’s high number of traffic deaths, but said homeowners may not have been ready for the hike in property taxes to pay for the dedicated traffic unit.
“The only discussion I can remember is citizens raising concerns about the need, but when the sheriff addressed the concern, I remember the figure to be $1 million minimum for a dedicated traffic enforcement division,” Nitz said. “The sheriff knew the (County Commission) could not afford to fund that without raising the millage.”
How about this year?
“A traffic unit is not a simple yes or no question,” said Karen Clogston, the county’s public information assistant. “That would have to be answered through the budget process for FY 23/24, with commissioners holding workshops and discussing the matter.”
In 2021-2022, the county clerk’s office collected $1.1 million in traffic fines; in 2020-2021, it collected $1.7 million. Why can’t that money be used to build a traffic enforcement unit for the sheriff?
Sally Hood, accounting and finance director with the Highlands County Clerk of the Court, says Florida statutes limit how ticket money can be spent.
“Only $34.50 of a standard $166 moving infraction fine is remitted to the county,” Hood said. “Per Florida statutes, $30 of that must be used for state court facilities and the remaining $4.50 for law enforcement training and education.”
In other words, it can’t be used for hiring more law enforcement officers.
Using state and federal grants
Blackman has another approach: Obtain state and federal grants to pay for increased traffic enforcement. One grant seems to show that a dedicated unit would make a difference.
“The last couple of years we’ve received several grants to pay deputies who work overtime, including for DUI and traffic detail,” he said.
For example, Blackman used state grant money to pay for his Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program (STEP) 77 initiative to reduce accidents at “high-crash” intersections on U.S. 27 from October 2018 to March 2019.
His patrol division used data-driven techniques to identify which intersections to target. Deputies then conducted traffic enforcement at those intersections at various times throughout the six-month time frame.
Proof that a dedicated unit will work?
The results were good, Blackman said. Deputies in the The STEP program made 30 DUI arrests and reduced crashes at the intersections by 33% – from the same time a year earlier.
It took some work. Deputies wrote 7,090 traffic infractions, including 2,326 citations, 3,085 written warnings, and 1,649 verbal warnings. The department’s next initiative, STEP 12, targeted speeders and other reckless drivers, including kids driving ATVs on public roads.
Blackman says he isn’t giving up on a full-time, dedicated traffic unit. He wants to build a traffic unit from existing troops – once he has enough deputies. Once he has the man- and woman-power, the plan is to take one person off each squad to form a four-person traffic unit.
“Regarding the traffic unit (if we can get there) would be utilized in several different ways, but mainly for traffic enforcement particularly in areas where we have traffic accidents or complaints.”
More deputies needed
The department would place the unit (which would be supervised by a sergeant) near busy roads and dangerous intersections – using the same data-driven targeting. But he has to hire more deputies before he can create that traffic unit.
Until then, he’ll use the deputies to run rolling checks and traffic enforcement when they’re not fighting crime and responding to emergencies.
“The ultimate responsibility in battling traffic deaths is with the driver,” Blackman said. “They’ve heard it a million times: Don’t drink and drive. Don’t text and drive. Slow down. Give the other guy plenty of room.”