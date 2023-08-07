This year, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office got help again with salaries, in the form of a state grant.
The Sheriff’s Office received a Law Enforcement Salary Assistance (LESA) grant for fiscally constrained counties. Right now, that includes Highlands County.
County commissioners approved the grant award agreement last week.
Out of the 31 qualifying counties listed in agenda materials, Highlands County received the fourth highest award at $1.24 million, behind Putnam, Columbia and Jackson counties.
Sheriff Paul Blackman said $310,000 of the funds would be used in this current fiscal year, with the remaining $914,000 rolling into Fiscal Year 2023-24, to pay deputies a competitive salary.
In answer to a question from Commissioner Arlene Tuck, Blackman said it was available for both new hires and salary increases on existing hires.
He said his office applied for the same grant last year for the 2022-23 fiscal year, and he used it the same way.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he was glad to see the county be able to bring in $1.24 million, with some caveats.
“It’s almost like, ‘Hooray, we’re fiscally constrained,’” Roberts said. “It’s like, ‘How do we remain fiscally constrained?’”
The big urban counties on the coasts don’t get these funds. Blackman said that without these funds it would be hard for him to offer competitive salaries for patrol and detention deputies.
Blackman said that Roberts is right: As long as Highlands County doesn’t cross the threshold between fiscally constrained and not, the funds will remain available.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said he wanted everyone to remain mindful of one-time revenue going for recurring expenses. However, he planned to and hoped other commissioners would advocate for these funds to remain available to rural counties.