SEBRING — An 18-year-old woman died from a shooting Tuesday night in Avon Park.
Sophie Jaden Heasley of Sebring was taken by private vehicle to AdventHealth Sebring shortly after a shooting at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Verona Avenue, sheriff’s officials said. She was pronounced dead at the emergency room.
Another victim, an as-yet unnamed 18-year-old man, was also shot, but was treated and released by the hospital, officials said.
Highlands Sheriff’s Office investigators spent the early morning hours investigating the scene, finally finishing at or shortly after 4 a.m., officials said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to please contact Det. Roger St. Laurent at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
People may also leave anonymous tips via the HCSO smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS, TIPS (mobile only) or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.