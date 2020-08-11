SEBRING — Detectives are investigating a shooting from approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on Sunbeam Court in Lake Placid.
One man, injured in the shooting, was transported to a regional trauma center in critical condition.
He was still alive as of press time Monday, according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials.
With the investigation in its early stages, deputies have said the act does not appear to be random, and don’t think there is any danger to anyone else in the community surrounding the 200 block of Sunbeam Court or the Sun ‘n Lakes South subdivision of Lake Placid.
Detectives are seeking tips.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Roger St. Laurent at 863-402-7250 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.