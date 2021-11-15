AVON PARK — With a last-minute agreement approved to continue having the Highlands County Sheriff's Office patrol Avon Park city streets, Sheriff Paul Blackman has some spaces to fill.
He has already reassigned Sgt. Kimberly Gunn, who was working in Crime Prevention, to supervise a shift of three deputies inside the city limits. She's previously worked in the narcotics and criminal investigations divisions and is both a "good speaker" and a "people person," Blackman said.
Blackman said Monday, Nov. 8, that his agency conducted evaluations last month of which deputies could get promoted to sergeant, and interviews are in progress now.
"We're in the middle of that," Blackman said. "Once we get that done, we'll have another sergeant."
For now, aside from her shift, he has sheriff's deputies already assigned to the North End, which encompasses everything from the Polk County line south to both Sebring Parkway and Thunderbird Road, all answering to lieutenants who rotate through the shifts.
Essentially, it will be four squads for Avon Park, with three deputies and a sergeant on duty at all times under a lieutenant, also called the "watch commander."
Blackman will have three "zones" in the city with plans to have a total of 10 each day: Up to six or seven deputies, two sergeants and a lieutenant rotating through shifts. He'll have two on a day shift, two on night and two working "split shifts," he said, to ensure a seamless cycle with people always on duty at "shift change."
There is already a similar complement of deputies and sergeants on shift in the unincorporated area, he said.
It's going to take a little while for the in-city Avon Park coverage to get up to full strength, said Blackman, who asks city residents for patience. The agreement between the Avon Park City Council and the Sheriff's Office did not get finalized until Sept. 16, the city's final budget hearing, just two weeks before the start of the 2021-21 fiscal year.
Mayor Garrett Anderson and Councilwoman Brenda Gray voted for the contract, while Councilman Jim Barnard voted against it. Councilwoman Shirley Johnson abstained because she works with the Sheriff's Office and Councilwoman Maria Sutherland was absent.
The three-year contract calls for the city to pay slightly more than $2 million in this fiscal year, slightly more than $2.5 million the following year and almost $2.6 million in the final year.
Barnard bemoaned the costs associated with the contract, including $42,360 each for Ford Explorer patrol vehicles, but sheriff's officials reported how that price only pays for the base model, without the equipment deputies need to perform their duties.
Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Marc Valero contributed to this report.