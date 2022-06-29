SEBRING — A house that caught fire Monday, June 20 had a suspicious death the very next day.
Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives are asking anyone with surveillance video on that street to contact them to help them gather leads.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports that sometime between 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, a 62-year-old man died at 3412 Gould Ave. in Sebring, which had been the site of a home fire the previous morning.
The fire itself took place at or shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, based on Highlands County Fire Rescue getting a call out from dispatchers at 9:34 a.m. that day.
Within a short time, fire crews arrived at the street, which turns south off the east end of DeSoto Road, and put out a fire at the blue and white mobile home.
A neighbor told the Highlands News-Sun that a relatively young man and a dog were home at the time, and that before fire crews arrived, the man went back into the house several times, with a wet towel on his head, attempting to retrieve the dog.
Fire crews were able to get the dog when they arrived, she said.
The house was checked for hot spots and the scene cleared later the morning on June 20. The death took place more than 24 hours later.
With the investigation still open, details on the manner of death are unavailable. However, detectives believe someone may have seen or recorded something of interest along the street at any time surrounding that date.
Anyone who has anything suspicious on their recorded video, detectives want to know. Please contact Det. Roger St. Laurent at 863-402-7250.
- Anonymous tips can be made via the HCSO smartphone app or to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS — TIPS on your cell phone — or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward.