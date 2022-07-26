SEBRING — A Highlands County prosecutor told a judge last week that continued computer issues at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office prevent him from obtaining reports important to his upcoming prosecutions.
Sheriff Paul Blackman, meanwhile, credits his IT staff for making significant progress getting the department’s system partially back online, but said, “We still have a lot more work to do.”
The Sheriff’s Office was hit by a ransomware attack in May that affected the department’s computer systems, including email and other back office systems. Blackman vowed not to submit to blackmail when the hackers demanded money to bring the systems back up. Since the attack, his staff has been working around the clock to restore systems.
Though the sheriff has brought many systems back up, Prosecutor Richard Castillo told Senior Judge Jeffrey J. McKibben last Wednesday, he still cannot get certain documents vital to his prosecution.
“I am having some difficulty,” Castillo told the judge. “I’ve been speaking to the lead detective on the case and there are all sorts of reports within the computer system that they are unable to download.”
The veteran prosecutor told the judge that his office had met with Sheriff’s officials on Friday, July 15 to discuss the state of the computer recovery.
“We just had a meeting,” Castillo said. “We don’t have the physical ability to download the documents, such as police reports. They can’t rewrite those from memory.”
The documents may become available as the systems continue to recover, Castillo said.
“We hope the Sheriff’s Office can furnish those reports for my benefit and for the benefit of our process. I just want to let the court know there are some issues we are working on to rectify. That is not anyone’s fault.”
“Throughout this ordeal, our records department has worked with both prosecution and defense attorneys to respond to records requests with the records we are able to provide,” Blackman said. “We appreciate the patience of the attorneys, as well as the public, as we continue to work to restore our records system as much as possible.”
Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said he was impressed by the department’s efforts to get its systems back online.
“They have a lot of sophisticated systems and they’re working hard,” he said.