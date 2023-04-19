SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman is not commenting on an April 6 altercation allegedly between a corrections officer and an inmate until an Internal Affairs investigation is conducted.
“Until that is completed, we cannot comment,” a sheriff’s spokesman told the Highlands News-Sun on Monday.
Initial reports indicate that the inmate, Michael Gibbs, 68, lay on the floor of his cell and began kicking the deputy as the corrections deputy brought him his meal around 5 a.m.
“Gibbs lay down on his back and intentionally used his legs to strike (the corrections deputy) in his right knee,” a report on the incident stated.
The deputy “delivered multiple defensive strikes” towards Gibbs, who hit the deputy in the chest/throat and grabbed the deputy’s uniform shirt. When the deputy ordered Gibbs to let go of his uniform, the inmate allegedly refused. The deputy “delivered multiple strikes” in an attempt to get Gibbs to release his grip.
Gibbs was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, which is punishable by up to five years in jail.
Gibbs was arrested the night before when he allegedly shoved another sheriff’s deputy at HCA Highlands Hospital in Sebring.
The April 5 incident began when a hospital supervisor told deputies that Gibbs, who had been treated for a suspected heart attack, wouldn’t leave the hospital because he didn’t have a ride home.
The deputy, who noted Gibbs was being verbally abusive of staff, wrote up a trespassing order and asked Gibbs to leave. Gibbs again refused, asking the deputy to call an Uber ride-share car for him.
The deputy ordered him off the property again, but Gibbs only walked around the outside of the hospital and returned, demanding to be treated for a heart attack or Alzheimer’s disease. Gibbs allegedly shoved the deputy in the chest, then resisted the deputy’s attempts to handcuff him – but the deputy prevailed.
Gibbs was charged with trespassing after warning, resisting arrest, battery on a law enforcement officer and taken to jail.
The IA investigation does not mean the jail deputy has done anything wrong; such investigations are common after such events to ensure policy has been followed.
Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz, who aids the Sheriff’s Office in such investigations, is also reviewing the incident.
“It is under further review at present,” he said.