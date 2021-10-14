SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is looking for patrol and detention deputies.
The agency is offering a $5,000 signing bonus, 40 hours of annual leave from the start, relocation reimbursement and a take-home patrol vehicle for those living within 50 miles of the agency.
When asked if the department is short-staffed or had lost members to attrition, Sheriff’s Office officials said that, like almost all law enforcement agencies around the nation, the agency is actively looking to hire people to fill vacancies, both on the corrections and law enforcement side.
“We are hoping to entice some current law enforcement professionals to join our team, since they can be up to speed quickly,” said Public Information Officer Scott Dressel, “but we are also working on recruiting campaigns to help fill academy spots.”
Right now, the Sheriff’s Office has 11 openings for law enforcement deputies and seven for detention deputies, although one of the detention positions is close to being filled.
Are jobs open because of attrition, people taking other jobs, or not enough coming in from training facilities? It’s a combination of those reasons, sheriff’s officials said.
Law enforcement has had several retirements, several deputies who’ve moved on to other agencies and some who have left for other reasons. Essentially, officials said, the “pipeline” for applicants is not as easy to fill as it used to be, a problem that agencies everywhere are facing: Not as many people want to be in law enforcement.
In response, the Sheriff’s Office has stepped up recruiting efforts, not only filling openings immediately with experienced officers, but also building interest through the Explorers program and directing interested students to the Law Enforcement Academy at South Florida State College.
At the Highlands County Jail, Major Tim Lethbridge said, via email, that attrition is part of it, with people retiring or moving on to other jobs. However, detention also has deputies regularly transfer to law enforcement, he said, where they can utilize experience with verbal control techniques and familiarity with regular guests of the jail.
In addition, Lethbridge said, very few people go through the corrections academy without already being hired or employed by a facility. As a result, the Highlands County Jail regularly looks for people in the jail’s food service or detention support officers to attend the academy and move up to deputy positions. Scholarships are available, he said.
Sheriff Paul Blackman said that in 28 years of working for the Sheriff’s Office, he has never seen a time when the agency didn’t have job openings.
“It’s just the nature of the profession that there is always going to be attrition,” Blackman said. “COVID(-19) did not help matters either, since we were already dealing with open positions.”
Blackman said he is moving people around from other units to patrol shifts, but that’s not unusual. It’s done every April when patrol deputies have to spend time in annual training.
As for the Jail, which Blackman administered before becoming sheriff, Lethbridge said the facility is large enough — capacity for up to approximately 500 inmates — that it always has openings, as well as an on-call schedule, which is utilized frequently.
“I have been [the] jail administrator for five years now and I don’t think we have ever been full in that time frame,” Lethbridge said. “We were down to two vacancies early this year. During the delta wave, as people were out sick, our deputies and all the other detention staff stepped up, filled every schedule hole, and met every need.”
He said there were a few times when almost half the shift was on overtime.
“But we have a great team here and they got the job done,” Lethbridge said.