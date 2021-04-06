SEBRING — Deputies are still seeking the identity of the person who shot two teenagers in late March in addition to also seeking the location of a man believed to have shot a 16-year-old in December.
Sophie Jaden Heasley, 18, of Sebring died from her injuries after being shot at 11:45 p.m. March 23 in the 1300 block of South Verona Avenue in Avon Park. She was pronounced dead at AdventHealth Sebring.
Another victim of that shooting is an as-yet unnamed 18-year-old man who was treated and released by the hospital, officials said.
Meanwhile, deputies are looking for 24-year-old Johntravious “Tray” Perry for the murder of a 16-year-old at a car wash in Avon Park.
Shortly after the 6 p.m. Dec. 1 shooting at the All American Car Wash on Hal McRae Boulevard, sheriff’s deputies identified Perry as a suspect and sought the public’s help on his whereabouts. He is believed to have fled the area.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the double shooting in March to please contact Det. Roger St. Laurent at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org. People may also leave a general message at either of those two contact points regarding Perry.
- People may also leave anonymous tips via the HCSO smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS, TIPS (mobile only) or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.