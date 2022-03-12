SEBRING — Sheriff’s deputies want to find a man caught on video at the scene of a catalytic converter theft.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has released a still photo of a surveillance video of a man seen on March 2 at 44 Commercial Blvd., a commercial property off County Road 621 in Lake Placid. Deputies report he was there when a catalytic converter was cut from a truck.
The man is seen wearing a black shirt and gray-blue pants or jeans. He had on a gray and white cap with a red, white and gold emblem on the front. The photograph was blurry and details of the emblem cannot be seen.
“This is still an ongoing problem,” said Sheriff’s Office officials, who counted five reports in HCSO files this year, some of them referring to multiple thefts. “It’s still going on. It’s still a problem. It was every night there, for a while.”
Typically, officials said, thieves target big trucks, whether commercial vehicles or large-engine private vehicles, as long as it sits high enough for someone to crawl under it to cut off the converter.
HCSO Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said thieves also tend to hit businesses that park several vehicles overnight or over weekends, or storage yards that house several RVs and big trucks in one place.
Brian Bruchey, public information officer and former patrol deputy for Polk County Sheriff’s Office, has said the space under large vehicles is a draw, as is each situation. One case from his patrol days involved a truck parked in tall grass beside a busy road. The thief took the risk because the tall grass hid his theft from view.
Last April, thieves cut the converter off a recreational vehicle owned by Bill Nichols, former Highlands County emergency management director. When Nichols and his wife researched the issue, they found palladium, used in making catalytic converters, was selling for $2,670 per ounce. Converters have as much as 30 grams of the metal, and 27 grams equals an ounce.
Bruchey said the converters also contain platinum and rhodium, both valuable, easily extracted and unlikely to degrade.
This nationwide trend began appearing in Polk County in September 2020, Bruchey said, with thieves hitting Ford E-Series vans, buses, box trucks and pickups in open parking lots, not driveways. Dressel advises owners of such vehicles to keep them in a well-lit place under lock and key, with onsite security and/or good surveillance cameras, and possibly a “junkyard dog” on duty.
Dressel also advises people etch their vehicle identification numbers into the skin of their catalytic converters, to help identify them if sold or pawned. It might not stop someone from taking the converter in the middle of the night, he said, but it will help track the converter down or might prevent the thief from profiting off the stolen item.
Bruchey said any marking that the owner can identify would help. He also said state officials have made recycling such items at scrap yards more difficult, requiring people to provide identification and a thumb print.
In reference to the Lake Placid incident, Dressel said deputies don’t know yet how many thefts this latest alleged thief may have committed or been involved with. That’s why they need tips.
- If you have any information, contact Deputy Jody Stowers at 863-402-7200 or email rstowers@highlandssheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), dial TIPS from your cell phone, visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip” or download the free “P3tips” app onto your smartphone or tablet.