In February 2023, a car full of people looking for a Saturday night birthday party in Lake Placid drove past homes on a dead-end street, then turned around and left. They pulled into a gas station at the intersection of U.S. 27 and State Road 70.

It was nearly midnight, and as they considered what to do next, a Ford F-150 pickup truck pulled up alongside them. The driver of the pickup, identified as Joel Marroquin, angrily asked why the car had driven past his house. Marroquin – and his brother Jason — allegedly pointed guns at the passengers in the car and opened fire. They kept firing as the car drove away.

