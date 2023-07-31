In February 2023, a car full of people looking for a Saturday night birthday party in Lake Placid drove past homes on a dead-end street, then turned around and left. They pulled into a gas station at the intersection of U.S. 27 and State Road 70.
It was nearly midnight, and as they considered what to do next, a Ford F-150 pickup truck pulled up alongside them. The driver of the pickup, identified as Joel Marroquin, angrily asked why the car had driven past his house. Marroquin – and his brother Jason — allegedly pointed guns at the passengers in the car and opened fire. They kept firing as the car drove away.
The driver looked over and saw that the front-seat passenger was unconscious and bleeding from numerous bullet wounds to the head. The passenger was airlifted to Tampa where he recovered. The brothers face four counts of attempted second-degree murder as well as “shooting a missile into a vehicle.”
In July, Beverly Monica Kelly, 22, allegedly told a Highlands County Sheriff’s deputy that she was upset with her former live-in partner when she pulled her Glock 17 and fired eight times at her mother’s house on Nichelle Boulevard in Lake Placid on May 8.
Her former partner, who was sitting in a car outside her mother’s house, watched as Kelly pulled up and opened fire. The bullets hit the car and the house. There were people, including a child, inside the house, but they were, luckily, uninjured.
At 11 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2022, Etson Maurice Mitchell Jr. walked down Grand Avenue in Sebring. He watched as the driver of a Chevrolet Grand Malibu exited his car and entered a house. He fired four shots into the driver’s side of the Malibu. The bullets flew across the empty seats and exited the front passenger side door. Had a passenger been inside the vehicle, that passenger would have been injured or killed.
Prosecutors convicted him of attempted second-degree murder, shooting into a car, felony criminal mischief, and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun. He was sentenced to 10 years for shooting into the vehicle, 10 years for the attempted murder charge, and 10 years on the gun charge – to run concurrently. He is now in the Central Florida Reception Center in Orlando.
Two weeks ago, Domonique Rakeem Graham, 30, apparently upset at a domestic dispute that detectives said did not involve him, opened fire on a pickup truck filled with children.
He fired his gun on Sturgeon Drive in Sebring, a residential street just off the Panther Parkway.
According to Graham’s arrest affidavit, Graham approached the driver of the pickup truck and accused him of hitting a relative. He smacked the driver’s side window to start a fight, but the driver pulled away from the residence with multiple children inside.
Graham pulled the rack back on his pistol and fired several shots at the vehicle. An 11-year-old boy was struck in the jaw and a 12-year-old girl suffered a cut to her face from debris. The boy was airlifted to a trauma center where he was listed in stable condition Tuesday. The girl was treated and released.
Firing a gun at vehicles and homes in anger – regardless of who may be hurt or killed – claims lives and permanently disfigures people. For every case involving someone who is hit, there’s an untold number where there are no injuries.
In fact, on any given day the felony court docket contains cases involving someone “shooting or throwing a missile into dwelling, vehicle, building, aircraft,” as it’s designated in charging documents. Each bullet hole can bring 15 years in a Florida state prison.
For Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, arresting suspects who fire at cars and houses is not a new development.
“Law enforcement officers have been dealing with ‘drive-bys’ for as long as I can remember,” Blackman told the Highlands News-Sun. “However, I do feel because of social media and other factors, we hear about it a lot more happening around the country.”
Highlands County Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz, whose office seeks jail time in such cases, says it’s about common sense regard for human life.
“Unfortunately, shooting blindly at cars and homes is not infrequent,” Kromholz said. “While I wholly support an individual’s right to have a firearm, it is important to realize that a so-called ‘mistake in firing a firearm’ can sadly result in consequences that are life-altering and irreversible.”
Graham, who opened fire on the truck containing the 11-year-old, fled to Orange County, where he was arrested a few days later. Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives brought him back to the county to face trial. His arraignment is set for Aug. 21 at 8:30 a.m. He faces life in prison if he’s convicted of shooting the boy – intentionally or not.
In addition to one count of shooting a missile into a vehicle, deputies added charges. There were at least five children in the car, so he also faces five counts of domestic cruelty to a child without injuries (bullets missed them). He also faces attempted second-degree murder for hitting the 11-year old, and two counts of domestic aggravated battery.
“We have been very fortunate lately that several arrests have been made in these types of cases,” Blackman said. “I attribute that to good leadership within the Uniform Patrol Division as well as the Criminal Investigations Unit. Those members have been logging long hours trying to keep these criminals off our streets.”
Kromholz, like the sheriff, says such shootings are too common an occurrence.
“Unfortunately, they are not infrequent,” Kromholz said.