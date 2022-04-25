SEBRING — Highlands County sheriff’s deputies still need help finding Johntravious Tivarron “Tray” Perry in connection to a murder.
Described as 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, Perry may have fled the county shortly after the shooting, but sheriff’s officials said somebody knows where Perry is, and they want to talk to that person.
Perry, now 25, was identified as a person of interest is currently wanted for murder in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Dresean Charley Williams at 6 p.m. Dec. 1, 2020, at the American Car Wash on Hal McRae Boulevard in Avon Park.
- If you have any information on his location, you can get a $5,000 reward from Heartland Crime Stoppers by leaving an anonymous tip at 1-800-226-TIPS, TIPS (mobile only) or www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
You may also contact Det. Melissa Kurtz at 863-402-7250 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org.