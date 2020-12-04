SEBRING — Sheriff’s deputies still need the public’s help in locating the suspect in one shooting and identifying the suspect in another.
Both shootings took place overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday in Avon Park, within just a half mile of each other, although sheriff’s detectives have determined the shootings were not related, said acting Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Kimberly Gunn.
She said there are no known motives in either case.
The victims, both age 16, were airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Gunn confirmed in the case of the second shooting that the victim is alive, in stable condition, awake and expected to survive. She did not have new information as of Thursday afternoon about the first victim, who was listed Wednesday as “critical.”
She also didn’t have any new information on either case.
Detectives have identified Johntravious “Tray” Perry, 24, as a person of interest in the first shooting, which took place at or shortly before 6:06 p.m. Tuesday at the All American Car Wash on Hal McRae Boulevard, based on 911 calls, Gunn said.
In that case, the Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on the shooting and/or Perry’s whereabouts to call the Criminal Investigation Unit at 863-402-7250 or contact Detective Melissa Kurtz directly at either 863-991-5044 or mkurtz@highlandssheriff.org.
The second shooting, just hours after and just blocks away from the first, took place at or before 2:26 a.m. Wednesday at 1029 Hal McRae Loop. Gunn said no more information is available as detectives do not want to prejudice or contaminate any potential leads.
The Sheriff’s Office also wants the public to help on this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 863-402-7250 or contact the lead detective, D’Wayne Kelly, at 863-402-7823 or Dkelly@highlandssheriff.org.
Anyone can leave an anonymous tip and possibly earn a reward by calling in tips to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.
Highlands News-Sun staff writer Kim Moody contributed to this story.