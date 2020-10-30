SEBRING — Each fall, not long after the start of the new budget year, the Highlands County sheriff remits some funds from the previous fiscal year to the county.
This year, that total is $698,921, with more than a third of it — $277,957 — coming from grants or projects that are no longer in effect or that have to have excess funds returned each year.
In addition, Sheriff Paul Blackman will return $403,579 to the Board of County Commission General Fund, and will send back another $17,386 in other miscellaneous revenue.
According to Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel, checks will be posted from various Sheriff’s Office funds as listed below to funds managed by the County Commission, some of which are managed by more than one fund, necessitating separate checks.
All amounts have been rounded up or down by the Highlands News-Sun to the nearest dollar.
- From the E911 Program — separate checks for $54,997 and $30,892.
- From Crime Prevention — separate checks for $22,512 and $1,769.
- From the Community-Oriented Public Safety (COPS) Hiring Program — $10,510.
- From the Environmental Law Enforcement Program — separate checks for $3,778 and $1,370.
- From the College Resource Deputy Fund — $616.
- From the Victim of Advocate Program Grant — $6,451.
- From the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) Program — $4,242.
- From the 2018 Bulletproof Vest program — $329.
- From the 2019 Bulletproof Vest program — $5,791.
- From General Operations of the Courthouse Security Fund — $8,274.
- From the Sheriff Fund — $26,996.
- From the Detention and Corrections Fund, separate checks for $347,443, for $20,224, and for $642.
- From the Sheriff’s Miscellaneous Revenue Fund — $17,386.
Another five checks will come from unused funds in the State Criminal Alien assistance Program (SCAAP), which has been discontinued: From the 2014 SCAAP 14025 fund – $18,898; from the 2015 SCAAP 15029 fund – $34,172; from the 2016 SCAAP 16039 fund – $20,080; from the 2018 SCAAP 18066 fund – $39,294; and from the 2019 SCAAP 19031 fund – $22,286.
Project funds can span several years and are typically grant funds, Dressel said.
For example, SCAAP projects are grants that the sheriff received with no end date to spend the money.
Bulletproof vest grants operate on a two-year cycle.
In the past, the amounts given back to the County Commission have varied.
In November 2018, Blackman gave the County Commission back a surplus of $1.3 million.
Specifically, that refund was $1,290,687 from various restricted funds left over from the 2017-18 fiscal year, thanks in part to frugality by department heads, Blackman said.
In some cases, his agency didn’t have time to get equipment, software or other capital items delivered before Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year, so they had to forfeit the funds, he told the Highlands News-Sun at the time.
Something ordered might not arrive in that fiscal year, Blackman said, and if it doesn’t the funds would be spent outside the fiscal year, which is something he can’t do.
“You have to be careful of that,” Blackman said.
The funds he returned, he said, were not available for salaries or raises, which was why he could not use them to hire school resource deputies, a new expense in the fall of 2018 in the wake of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, near Fort Lauderdale.
Also, since he would have to pay the deputies throughout the entire school year, those funds could not be used past Sept. 30, he said.